KUALA TERENGGANU, April 7 — After over 24 hours, an elderly man Muhammad Ngah, 67, from Kampung Baru Serada, is still missing.

His younger brother, Mohd Azis, said he left home around 7 am yesterday on a red EX5 motorcycle without carrying any money, mobile phone, or wearing a helmet.

“My brother was only wearing a blue t-shirt and sarong. At that time, his wife and children thought he might have gone to visit relatives or to his farm in the village,” Mohd Azis said when contacted by Bernama today.

Azis said they immediately filed a police report at Cabang Tiga Police Station, despite knowing that reports for missing persons usually require a 24 hour waiting period.

“We’re worried because he’s old and has a history of heart disease. Last week, he had a fever and didn’t go anywhere. We’re also concerned he might forget the way back home,” he added.

Azis said they also shared the information on social media and received two calls from the public last night reporting sightings of him walking in Bukit Payong and Marang, but his motorcycle was not found.

They were told by the police that the search has been escalated to involve the Malaysian Volunteer Department (Rela). Anyone with information is urged to contact him at 019-4004743 or Mohd Ruzli at 019-9067974. — Bernama