KUANTAN, April 5 — Pahang will continue to closely monitor religious teachings that are suspect or deviant to ensure they are appropriately dealt with, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said.

He called on the people to remain vigilant and to hold firm to the truth and teachings of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah practised for so long.

“The Pahang government upholds the decree of His Royal Highness Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who has reminded Muslims in the state to stay clear from any form of false or deviant teachings and to remain firm to the teachings of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah.

“As a society with religious education, we cannot allow ourselves to be trapped in the network of deviant teachings, and we must refer to qualified and authoritative religious scholars if there are any misunderstandings or teachings that are in conflict with the teachings of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah,” he said in a statement.

Wan Rosdy said if deviant teachings such as Khawarij, Takfiri, Shia and any other deviant teachings are not contained, they could influence the thoughts and behaviour of individuals and pose a risk of causing divisions within society.

“May we together protect ourselves, our families and society from the threats of deviant teachings,” he said.

Prior to this, Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, during the Rompin district development briefing, reminded the Muslim community in the state to avoid any form of false or deviant teachings by adhering strictly to the teachings of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah. — Bernama

