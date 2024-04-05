KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Several Wanita DAP members have been named as potential candidates to represent Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the upcoming Kuala Kubu Baru by-election for the Selangor state seat on May 11.

Wanita DAP chief Teo Nie Ching said the final decision on the candidate will be determined by the party’s top leadership following discussions with Selangor DAP.

“This discussion will involve the secretary-general (Anthony Loke), chairman (Lim Guan Eng), deputy chairman (Gobind Singh Deo), as well as vice-chairmen, M. Kulasegaran and Nga Kor Ming, along with representatives from Selangor DAP.”

The DAP national publicity secretary said this after presenting iftar food packs to Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Editorial and Bernama TV staff here today.

Teo who is also deputy communications minister called for the by-election campaign to be conducted with caution, advising against the discussion of sensitive topics related to race, religion and royalty (3Rs).

“Despite our differences, let’s engage in a rational and constructive discourse.

“Let’s refrain from discussing sensitive issues related to race, religion and royalty to avoid escalating tensions, as ultimately, we should remember that our primary identity is as Malaysians,” she said.

The Election Commission (EC) yesterday set polling day for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election on May 11, while nomination and early voting day will be on April 27 and May 7 respectively.

The Kuala Kubu Baru seat became vacant following the demise of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, from DAP, on March 21.

Lee, 58, who had been the Kuala Kubu Baru assemblyman under the Hulu Selangor parliamentary constituency since 2013, passed away after battling cancer for several years.

The Kuala Kubu Baru by-election is the seventh by-election to be held after the 15th General Election (GE15) in 2022.

The Electoral Roll for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election comprises a total of 40,226 registered voters consisting of 39,362 regular voters, 625 police personnel, 238 military personnel and spouses, and one absentee voter residing abroad. — Bernama