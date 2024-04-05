KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The Cabinet has yet to discuss about Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh's stance in calling for the boycott of KK Mart, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

According to a report in Free Malaysia Today, Fahmi told reporters that while the Cabinet discussed taking action against those who defy Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim's command to stop harping on the issue, there was no specific discussion about any one individual during yesterday’s meeting.

“We did not discuss him specifically. We discussed this (action) in general,” Fahmi was quoted saying when asked if the Cabinet is considering any action against Dr Akmal.

Fahmi said that it was important to uphold the King’s command which was to refrain from inciting the public and maintain peace, or there will be consequences.

When asked what action the Cabinet is considering against those who keep playing up the issue, Fahmi said it would be “based on the law”.

“There are several Acts that can be enforced. We will follow legal procedures,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim had met with the KK Mart founder Datuk Seri Chai Kee Kan and issued a “final warning” against taking advantage of the controversy but Dr Akmal has reportedly stated that the King did not explicitly say the boycott should be stopped and insisted on his stance.

It was the King’s second statement within a week where he urged the public to let the issue be managed by the authorities, adding that “persistent anger brings no benefit”.

The issue started with photographs circulated on social media showing socks bearing the word “Allah” sold at KK Mart’s Bandar Sunway outlet on March 13 which incited Muslim anger.

The company had apologised but still faced court charges to which they plead not guilty.

Since then, there has been three attacks on KK Mart outlets attacked with petrol bombs, which Akmal has condemned, saying he advocated for “peaceful protests” against the chain convenience stores.