MIRI, March 30 ― The Sarawak government needs an expenditure of RM1.08 billion to upgrade the state’s entire water pipeline system, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said these measures include changing all the old pipelines still in use as almost 90 per cent of homes in the state are receiving piped water supply.

“What is important at the moment is we want to upgrade the infrastructure, namely roads, electricity and water supply.

“Water supply has reached almost 90 per cent, but we want to change our pipes — all the pipes are old pipes. It means we need to make new pipes throughout Sarawak and the cost will be RM1.08 billion,” he said in his address when launching the new Jamal Addin Mosque in Taman Jelita, Taman Tunku here last night.

He said the state government will try to get allocations to ensure the project is implemented successfully.

Abang Johari stressed the state government would continue to work to increase the state’s revenue so it can upgrade facilities and infrastructure for the development of the people and economy.

He said in the two years after the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government generated a revenue of RM11 billion in 2022, which increased to RM13 billion in 2023. Thus, he hoped the total income will increase even higher this year.

Abang Johari also said he was grateful for having the opportunity to serve the people and state since 1981, and Sarawak is now in a new era that emphasises green economy and technology under his leadership. ― The Borneo Post