KUCHING, March 30 —Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived safely at the Kuching International Airport (KIA) at 2.05pm today for a short working visit.

He was welcomed at the airport by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg; state Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts Datuk Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; federal Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Dato Sri Nancy Shukri; State Secretary Datuk Amar Abu Bakar Marzuki; and Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Mancha Ata among others.

Accompanying Anwar were federal Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad and the federal Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Anwar is scheduled to attend the Sarawak Development Briefing Programme at the Kota Samarahan Irrigation and Drainage Office before continuing with a walkabout at the Desa Ilmu Ramadan Bazaar.

He will then officiate the Sarawak state-level Madani Breaking of Fast event at the Al-Muttaqin Mosque in Kota Samarahan. — The Borneo Post