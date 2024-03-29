MELAKA, March 29 ― The level of awareness among traders at the Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars in Melaka on the requirement for them to play price tags on their goods has increased, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) director Norena Jaafar.

This, she said, proved the effectiveness of the agency’s advocacy, enforcement and monitoring programmes.

“The awareness among the traders has increased significantly compared to last year, especially with consumers themselves playing a role by not entering stores that do not display price tags,” she told reporters after conducting an operation, Op Samar, at the MITC Ayer Keroh Aidilfitri Bazar here yesterday.

Advertisement

Regarding the operation, she said, two traders were fined RM200 each for failing to display price tags and using unverified weighing equipment.

“Since the first Ramadan, we have conducted checks at 2,200 business premises at the Ramadan bazaars and during the inspection, we advocated the use of price tags. The traders have been given ample time to comply, and during the operation today (yesterday), compound notices are issued to the errant traders,” she said.

She said Op Samar will continue to be conducted at Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars until the end of Ramadan. ― Bernama

Advertisement