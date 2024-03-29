KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has extended the period of public feedback for the Draft Kuala Lumpur Local Plan 2040 (PPKL 2040) for two weeks to April 15.|

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh said the PPKL 2040 will continue to be exhibited at Menara DBKL 1 till April 2 due to demands and consensus agreement from MPs and representatives during a feedback session with Federal Territories MPs.

“After taking into consideration the views of Federal Territories MPs, the public and stakeholders, the period for public feedback has been extended for 14 days from April 2 to April 15, 2024,” he said in a statement today, adding that throughout the extension targeted briefings on the plan will be conducted according to requests, especially involving MPs, that will focus on issues in their parliamentary constituencies.

He also said that the public can provide their views, feedback and suggestions through the official PPKL 2040 website at https://ppkl.dbkl.gov.my/e-pandangan/.

The PPKL 2040 was launched by Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa on January 30. — Bernama

