KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) affirms the robust security of the Central Data Base Hub (Padu) in safeguarding the personal data of users and dismisses claims of possible compromises in data integrity.

In providing this assurance, CSM chief executive officer, Datuk Dr Amirudin Abdul Wahab, cited five key factors, which encompass CSM’s comprehensive security vulnerability assessments of Padu, and proactive advisory services to rectify any identified weaknesses.

“Padu has complied with the requirements outlined in the National Cryptography Policy. Additionally, the system’s security is continuously monitored by competent and certified government agencies,” he said in a statement today.

Amirudin emphasised that CSM maintains vigilant oversight of security incident reports concerning the system’s security, and is prepared to collaborate with relevant agencies to uphold Padu’s cybersecurity at all times.

“This includes monitoring the dark web to detect any compromises in user data access. CSM is also always prepared, if needed, to monitor the security of the Padu system server computers and the stored data,” he added.

He was addressing a news portal report citing a cybersecurity expert who claimed that the development of Padu utilised outdated methods and could compromise its data integrity. — Bernama

