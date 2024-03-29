PUTRAJAYA, March 29 — The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) hopes more express bus operators will apply for the Temporary Change of Licence (LPS) to provide better, safer and more efficient quality of service to passengers in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilftri celebration.

APAD, however, reminded express bus operators to offer reasonable fares and not to increase them arbitrarily, in addition to ensuring the fares are in line with those stipulated under the economy or executive category.

“Since the LPS application was opened on March 11, APAD has received 174 applications and this is expected to increase before the closing date on April 2.

“APAD will not compromise with any operators who impose additional charges that are unreasonable and a burden to passengers,” it said, adding that the agency is collaborating with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to ensure none of the operators set fares randomly.

APAD also reminded passengers to plan their journey and purchase tickets through valid channels and not make last-minute ticket purchases.

It added that based on its survey of ticket sales in Peninsular Malaysia, online ticket sales via the centralised ticketing system (CTS) are still open.

Besides express buses, the public is also encouraged to use the train services provided by Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) and APAD said it remained committed to ensuring public transport services are guaranteed and sufficient ahead of the festive season. — Bernama

