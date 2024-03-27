KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Tabung Haji (TH) continue to use income-based classification for determining costs and fees for performing the muassasah Haj pilgrimage until new methods are introduced.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan said that the income classification policy for Haj pilgrims according to the B40, M40 and T20 categories is based on cooperation with government agencies to cross-reference potential Haj pilgrims with existing government databases such as those from 2022 and 2023.

“TH takes note of the government’s efforts in developing the Central Database Hub (Padu), which integrates socio-economic information of every household in an effort to distribute subsidies fairly and in a targeted manner.

“For the sake of uniformity and consistency in the implementation of aid by government agencies, TH will continue to use the existing classification until it is replaced at the national level,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal address at the Dewan Negara sitting today.

Elaborating, he said that to assist potential pilgrims, the rate of Haj Financial Aid is set based on individual income categories rather than household income.

The Dewan Negara sitting resumes on Monday. — Bernama

