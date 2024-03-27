GEORGE TOWN, March 27 — The Penang City Council (MBPP) has reduced the speed limit for several roads in the George Town World Heritage Site here from 50 kilometres per hour (km/h) to 40km/h, effective today.

MBPP councillor Edward Tan Chiew Chun said this was because most of the roads in the World Heritage Site were narrow and motorists, especially motorcyclists, usually rode at high speed there, thus endangering the public, particularly those on foot, on bicycles as well as trishaw riders.

“The roads that have been gazetted are the inner roads within Jalan Dr Lim Chwee Leong, Gat Jalan Prangin, Pengkalan Weld, Pesara King Edward, Lebuh Light, Lebuh Farquhar, Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah and Jalan Penang.

“(The others are) Jalan Tun Syed Sheh Barakbah, Jalan Padang Kota Lama, Lebuh Duke, Jalan Green Hall, Gat Lebuh Leith, Lebuhraya Merdeka, Jalan Merdeka, Lintang Merdeka as well as Pintasan Pengkalan 1, 2, 3 and 4,” he told a media conference today.

He, however, said the speed limit for the main roads, such as Jalan Dr Lim Chwee Leong, Gat Jalan Prangin, Pengkalan Weld, Pesara King Edward, Lebuh Light, Lebuh Farquhar, Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah and Jalan Penang, remains at 50km/h.

He said that, according to studies conducted in other cities, reducing the speed limit of vehicles had shown that it could reduce accidents, improve livability in the heritage area, create a greener environment and reduce environmental pollution. — Bernama

