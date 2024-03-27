KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Parliamentary Special Select Committee (PSSC) on Human Rights, Election and Institutional Reforms has recommended that Immigration officers who handle international arrivals wear body cameras.

Committee chairman PKR’s Selayang MP William Leong Jee Keen and PSSC member DAP’s Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong said this is one of the recommendations to improve the handling of Not To Land (NTL) notices.

“We have suggested a few things, among others is for the Immigration Department to rotate its officers every three to six months to ensure more accountability and transparency.

“And for officers who usually handle international arrivals, they should wear body cameras,” Khoo told a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

Leong said the committee also suggested that the Immigration Department update its method of inspection due to changing patterns of travelling.

“Now, some travellers do not bring along physical copies of their return ticket, it’s all in the mobile phone.

“They also no longer need to show proof of cash in hand, because of changes such as travellers using the e-wallet and credit card and they no longer need to show proof of hotel they booked as there are Airbnb available,” he said.

The committee had conducted the proceeding to prevent any other incidents similar to one that involved the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing whereby he was allegedly reported to have forcibly entered the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to demand the release of a tourist who he claimed was misunderstood due to language barriers.

“We conducted this proceeding not just based on the minister, but there were incidents whereby we received complaints that tourists who arrive, some are brought to a dark room, held there and told to pay a sum of money.

“That is our focus so that such incidents can be addressed. Hence our recommendation, so that the Immigration officers have their shifts rotated for three to six months and they are fitted with body cameras,” Khoo said adding that they are still receiving complaints that some passengers upon arrival are held for five hours.

The body cameras will come in handy to verify these complaints, Khoo said.

Last June, Tiong claimed a “culture of corruption” was rife among Immigration staff at KLIA Terminal 1 after he was accused of abusing his power to enter the arrival hall to help a visitor from China who was said to have been barred entry.

Tiong also claimed that Immigration officers demanded RM3,000 to release detained travellers, with an additional RM3,000 to be paid if the traveller wanted to return to his home country immediately.



