JOHOR BARU, March 27 — The Johor Immigration Department will not interfere in the views of the Peninsular Malaysia Immigration Service Union (KPISM) regarding Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi’s constant inspections of the state’s two land border checkpoints.

Johor Immigration Department director Baharuddin Tahir said KPISM, as an official service union, has a right to protect the welfare of its members.

He said KPISM’s views were a union matter, and the state department cannot interfere in its affairs.

“What has been said is KPISM’s prerogative as a union.

“For me, I am not with the union and cannot interfere or comment further,” he told reporters after a press conference at the Johor Home Ministry’s building at Setia Tropika here today.

Baharuddin was asked to comment on KPISM’s stand regarding Onn Hafiz’s actions that had caused some union members to feel uneasy as certain matters are apparently not within the menteri besar’s jurisdiction.

Yesterday, it was reported that KPISM had expressed its uneasiness with Onn Hafiz’s constant surprise inspections of the land border’s main entry points in the state, especially at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) that connects to the busy Johor Causeway in Johor Baru.

KPISM president Ajeet Singh Gurbax Singh reportedly praised Onn Hafiz’s efforts for often visiting BSI and the Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar (KSAB) in Gelang Patah to see the situation for himself.

He added that Onn Hafiz is sensitive to the needs of the people and dares to give warnings so that a problem can be solved at the departmental and ministry level.

However, Ajeet Singh said Onn Hafiz also needs to focus on the state’s people issues, especially involving the B40 group.

“I am sure there are many more rural areas where the menteri besar has not had time to go to and empathise with their hardships,” he reportedly said.

Last Sunday, Onn Hafiz expressed his disappointment with the Johor Immigration Department after more than 13 counters along at the checkpoint’s car route were closed to the public, causing massive traffic congestion.

The Machap assemblyman has constantly urged the Immigration Department to expedite in solving the massive congestion at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complexes at both the BSI and KSAB.

Onn Hafiz’s focus on the issue has won him praise from ordinary Johoreans who commute via both checkpoints daily.