KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The Home Ministry (KDN) and the Immigration Department have been summoned to explain the factors contributing to overstaying by foreign tourists and measures to tackle the issue.

The chairman of the Special Select Committee on Security for the investigation of overstaying by foreign tourists in Malaysia, Datuk Jonathan Yasin, said in a statement today that representatives from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) have also been called.

He said the representatives have been requested to brief the committee on the procedures and monitoring of the activities of unregistered tourism agents that might lead to the overstaying issue.

“The committee views the overstaying issue by foreign tourists as something that cannot be ignored. Their presence, which cannot be traced or monitored, raises questions about their activities, potentially disrupting society’s security and harmony.

“In addition to addressing concerns related to the issue, this proceeding has also provided an opportunity for the committee to review the procedures carried out by the Immigration Department at the entry points into the country, as well as by Motac to control the activities of unregistered tourism agents.

“They bring tourists into Malaysia and also contribute to the number of tourists overstaying in the country,” he said, adding that the committee is committed to playing a role as a checks and balances mechanism to the executive body. — Bernama

