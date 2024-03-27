KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) fully supports the investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against a senior police officer suspected of accepting bribes to protect illegal activities in the capital.

CID director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said they would never compromise on any misconduct committed by members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“As I said in my TikTok video, please change or be changed. Now, I will say you change or will be chained, you pay the price (for what) you did. I will not compromise with such misconduct.

“I have not received any feedback from the MACC. I believe that the Inspector-General of Police or the Kuala Lumpur Police Chief may have the latest information. Personally, this is quite serious because the culprit is a CID officer, and I am consistent with my views, opinions and approach. I will let the MACC conduct a full investigation,” he told a media conference at Bukit Aman today.

On Sunday (March 24), Bernama reported that MACC had arrested a senior police officer on suspicion of taking bribes to protect people involved in illegal activities in the capital.

The officer, based at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters, was arrested after he turned up to give his statement at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

Sources said MACC found cash amounting to more than RM2 million when they checked several premises belonging to the senior officer. — Bernama

