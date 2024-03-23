KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Former minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz has hit out at Umno Youth chief Muhamad Akmal Saleh following the controversy on the issue of socks bearing the word “Allah” sold at a local convenience store.

She urged the government to stop such firebrand troublemakers within the ruling coalition who would only divide Malaysians.

Last night, Free Malaysia Today reported Rafidah saying that even Prophet Muhammad had shown “exemplary restrained behaviour” when confronted by those who were hostile towards him.

The former Umno Wanita chief, who did not directly name Akmal, pointed out that Prophet Muhammad did not allow his ego to get in the way.

“If people like the Umno Youth chief cannot even try to emulate our great Prophet, in terms of how he treated others, then (Akmal) has not upheld what Islam expects of him,” she told the news portal in a report published last night.

Rafidah was believed to be responding to Akmal who had previously dismissed an apology made by the convenience store chain KK Mart after photographs of the socks, sold at an outlet, appeared on social media last week.

In defending Islam, Akmal deemed the apology insufficient and pushed for a boycott, adding that he was not answerable to anyone.

Rafidah was also reported saying that Putrajaya must not allow itself to be caught in a difficult situation of being linked to such “rabble-rousers” and ensure that tensions do not escalate.

“There are already so many pressing issues to address and manage without being distracted by such unwarranted problems, like the socks.

“Action is already being taken and no one should be allowed to politically capitalise on it. Enough already,” Rafidah was quoted in the report.

Last night, it was reported that Akmal continued his tirade against KK Mart, calling on its owners to “look for another business,” suggesting the convenience chain will go under from his call to boycott it over the “Allah” socks row.

Akmal, who is also the Merlimau assemblyman, said he was not answerable to anyone in the matter, stating that neither he nor Umno Youth are answerable to higher powers.

Earlier, Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the party agreed strict action should be taken against those who belittle the word “Allah,” as decreed by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim.

Asyraf said the Umno supreme council discussed such matters including that the latest incident of socks printed with the word “Allah” found for sale at a convenience chain.

The incident has caused major controversy in Malaysia, with Sultan Ibrahim expressing displeasure over the matter and decreeing on Tuesday that authorities must act sternly in response regardless of intent.