MELAKA, March 21 — The Melaka Health Department has strengthened the monitoring of three main illnesses that often occur during the hot weather, said state Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem.

He said the three illnesses are heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heatstroke after the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said that Melaka was one of the states affected by hot weather from Tuesday (March 19).

He said that till March 19, Alor Gajah was also included in areas with a Level 1 warning status, which is the alert level when temperatures at a location reach 35 to 37 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days.

“Monitoring has been carried out at all hospitals and clinics in Melaka beginning from the first Epidemiological Week (ME01) to ME12 (Jan 1 to March 19, 2024), but there were no cases of heat-related illnesses,” he said in a statement here today.

“However, monitoring of these illnesses will continue from time to time.”

Ngee also said for the health management of cases due to the hot weather, the guidelines of the ‘Pelan Tindakan Pengurusan Risiko Kesihatan Akibat Gelombang Haba’ (an action plan on health risk management due to heatwaves), published by the Health Ministry in 2021, was used as a reference and the promotion of disease prevention due to hot weather is enhanced through the department’s social media announcements.

“Therefore, the public, especially those at risk such as children, senior citizens and those with chronic ailments, is advised to always take care of their health and take preventive measures to avoid the health effects of hot weather, especially in this month of Ramadan,” he added.

Any information related to health prevention measures can be found on the website. — Bernama