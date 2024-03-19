KUCHING, March 19 ― What About Kuching (WAK) has the potential to become one of the world’s biggest arts and culture festivals much like the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland, said Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said since its inception, the annual WAK has served as a vibrant celebration of arts, culture, and lifestyle, both locally and internationally, spotlighting Kuching as one of the state’s premier festival platforms for creative endeavours.

“From its humble beginnings, WAK’s journey exemplifies how clear its mission and objectives can propel an event to international acclaim for the benefit of all quarters and to bring acclaim to Sarawak.

“I know (WAK festival director) Donald Tan and his team have got high hopes to turn WAK into something like the Edinburgh Festival.

“I believe with the kind of support they have from the industry and those who are in Kuching, WAK can grow into that level one day,” he said when officiating at the WAK 2024 Call for Proposal Media Launch last night.

He said what sets WAK apart is its enduring relevance and inclusive nature.

“Held annually throughout October, WAK welcomes everyone to participate, embodying a collaborative spirit between the public and private sectors.”

He also said the festival’s impact extended far beyond the confines of Kuching city, drawing attention to Sarawak’s burgeoning creative scene.

“I commend the WAK team for their visionary approach in expanding the festival’s reach this year with the inclusion of two satellite mini WAK Festivals in Sibu and Miri in June and August respectively, extending this cultural extravaganza to our creative communities in central and northern Sarawak.

“We should be excited and to stay tuned as the respective city councils together with the WAK team will be unveiling further details in the upcoming weeks and months,” said Abdul Karim.

Tan said WAK, which enters its sixth edition this year, is calling for the creative communities to submit their proposals early through the festival’s website at aboutkuching.com.

“We are giving about three months for the creatives to submit their proposals and with the WAK Calendar Programme launching in the middle of the year, this will allow a lot of audience to come to Kuching, thus doing our tourism number great favours,” he said.

He hoped more creatives from around the world will participate in WAK and join local creators in making Kuching the ideal staging ground for the festival.

“Last year, we got creatives from Scotland who happened to be traveling around the area. They submitted their proposal and ended up staging their event here.

“We hope to see more from the creative industry, such as our Indonesian creators will come to Kuching in October and stage their events, so that we can uplift our local standards and have meaningful sharing of platforms,” he said.

Among those present at the event were Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Deputy Ministers Datuk Sebastian Ting and Datuk Snowdan Lawan. ― The Borneo Post