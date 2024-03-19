KUALA KANGSAR, March 19 — A chicken wholesaler was fined RM10,000 by the Sessions Court here today for selling standard chicken above the ceiling price set by the government last October.

Judge Rohaida Ishak meted out the fine, in default of four months in jail, on Sharuddin Saidon, 54, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Sharuddin was charged with selling controlled goods, namely standard chickens at RM8.90 per kilogramme (kg), exceeding the maximum wholesale price set at RM8.10 per kg as stipulated in Paragraph 3 of Section 11 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Determination of Maximum Price) Determination) Order (No 12) 2022.

The offence was committed at Premis Ewanda Maju Berkat Enterprise at 27D, Jalan Besar, Padang Rengas here between 6.30 am and 7 am on Oct 14 last year.

The charge under Section 11 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 is punishable under Section 18 (b) of the same Act with a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or both.

Perak KPDN deputy public prosecutor Hasyutantee Khalil prosecuted, while the accused was not represented. — Bernama

