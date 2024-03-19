PUTRAJAYA, March 19 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued a total of 8,803 compounds, amounting to over RM2 million, last month on offences for smoking and the prevention and control of dengue fever.

Its director-general, Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said through the enforcement of the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act (APSPP) 1975, a total of 2,866 compounds totalling RM1,433,000 were issued with an average of RM500 per compound.

“A total of 410 cases have been registered for court action. At the same time, a total of 86 cases were convicted in court with fines totalling RM199,800,” he said in a statement today.

He said through the enforcement of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004 (PPKHT), a total of 5,937 compounds were issued with a total worth of RM1,469,750.

“In the same period, a total of 25,583 premises were visited with 14,299 notices issued,” he said.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said through the enforcement of the Food Act 1983, a total of 9,212 food premises were inspected.” he said.

“Of the total number of food premises inspected, 263 premises that is 2.85 per cent were issued temporary closure notices.”

He added that the temporary closure of food premises enforced by the MoH is a measure to ensure the cleanliness of premises as well as the food served. — Bernama