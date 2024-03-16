JOHOR BARU, March 16 — Police have detained a local man believed to be involved in incidents of splashing red paint and posting threatening notes in the Johor Baru area early yesterday morning.

Johor Baru Selatan (JBS) police chief, ACP Raub Selamat said the 37-year-old man was detained by a team from the JBS Headquarters (IPD) following a report regarding an incident of splashing red paint from a complainant on his house fence along with a threatening note, at around 3:58 am yesterday.

“As a result of the detention, we also seized two mobile phones, one white access card, and key fobs, Proton car keys, a car, a black backpack, a cream-coloured cap, four sheets of A4 white paper with threatening notes written on them, and a Singapore phone number written in red.

“In addition, one Malaysian passport, one permanent marker pen, one cloth bag, a pair of red gloves, two fake registration numbers, and one plastic bottle containing red paint,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code. (committing mischief).

Raub said following the arrest of the man, the JBS police successfully solved five cases of paint vandalism in the city that is masterminded by a foreign loan sharking (Ah Long) syndicate. — Bernama

