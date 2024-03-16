BATU PAHAT, March 16 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Batu Pahat Zone arrested six Indonesians, suspected of being undocumented immigrants, believed to be trying to leave the country in the waters of Tampok, Pontian, at 9.30am yesterday.

Batu Pahat Maritime Zone director Maritime Commander Mohd Haniff Mohd Yunus said the team detected a fibre boat hovering in an area approximately 10 Nautical Miles from the southwest of Tampok, while conducting patrols and enforcement under the ‘Op Jaksa’ and ‘Op Tiris 3.0’.

He said that the boat was intercepted for inspection.

“The inspection found six Indonesians who failed to produce any valid identification to enter the country.

Advertisement

“The arrests involved one skipper and five others, aged between 26 and 42, and further investigation found that they were trying to leave Malaysian waters and were heading towards Batam, Indonesia,” he said, in a statement today.

Mohd Haniff said that the skipper will be investigated under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides a prison sentence of up to 20 years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

“The other five Indonesians will be investigated under Section 5 (2) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for the offence of entering and exiting Malaysia through an unregistered route. If convicted, they can be fined not more than RM10,000 or imprisoned not more than five years, or both,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement