KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) co-founder Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman and its acting president Amira Aisya Abd Aziz were both surprised that the latter was announced as a participant in a coming Perikatan Nasional (PN) roadshow.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that Amira Aisya as saying that both she and Syed Saddiq were caught off guard by the announcement made by PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

She also clarified that she was not aware and had no knowledge of the PN roadshow.

“Syed Saddiq and I were caught by surprise when Muhyiddin Yassin made that announcement on (Syed Saddiq) joining the roadshow,” she was quoted as saying in a report published by the online news portal late last night.

Advertisement

Amira Aisya had earlier attended an anti-graft forum held here yesterday.

She was responding to media queries on the Muar MP’s participation in a PN roadshow that recently triggered criticism among Muda’s grassroots.

The news report said Amira Aisya also expressed her concern on the current dissatisfaction among Muda’s grassroots.

Advertisement

She said Muda’s leadership had since clarified with its members denying that they were in talks with PN on the roadshow.

Amira Aisya, who is also the Puteri Wangsa assemblyman, said Muda’s leadership would meet with Syed Saddiq today to discuss the matter.

On Monday, it was reported that Syed Saddiq said he would discuss the matter with his party first before joining any such event, after he was contacted by party leadership following Muhyiddin’s announcement.

Prior to that, Muda clarified a day before that it will not participate in PN’s nationwide tour, with party secretary-general Amir Hariri Abd Hadi saying the party had never made any decision or discussed the matter.

Last Saturday, Muhyiddin was said that the Opposition will conduct a roadshow dubbed “Jelajah PN” nationwide starting sometime after the fasting month of Ramadan this year.

He then revealed that Syed Saddiq will join the programme due to the latter being “pro-PN”.

Muda has generally viewed PN and its component parties as political adversaries, despite both being part of the federal Opposition.

Muda had previously advocated for Pakatan Harapan (PH) before it withdrew its support for the ruling coalition that made up the unity government in September last year.

In November last year, Syed Saddiq stepped down as Muda president following his conviction for corruption charges.

Syed Saddiq, a former youth and sports minister, was previously the Youth chief for Muhyiddin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).