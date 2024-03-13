IPOH, March 13 — The State Forestry and Fisheries Departments have taken over the investigations into the alleged use of explosives by a group of men in fishing activities in Hulu Perak, as reported on social media.

Gerik District Police chief of Gerik, Supt Zulkifli Mahmood, said investigations and subsequent actions regarding the incident will be conducted jointly by both agencies and to date, the police have not received any reports concerning the incident.

He said the police together with a team of forest rangers from Hulu Perak visited the area last Monday.

“The area located at the confluence of Kuala Sungai Mangga and Sungai Senga, within the Temenggor Forest Reserve in Hulu Perak was where fish bombing activities are believed to have taken place,” he said in a statement today.

Zulkifli advised the public not to enter the forest reserve without getting a permit from the Forestry Department and cautioned against participating in illegal fishing activities as this goes against the law under the National Forestry Act 1984 (Amendment 1985) and the Fisheries Act 1992.

“Those with information about the incident can contact the Gerik District Police Headquarters at 05-7912222,” he said. — Bernama

