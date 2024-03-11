KANGAR, March 11 — A Thai man pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of possessing controlled substances, involving more than 1,000 litres of fuel.

Apisit Ratchamrong, 23, who is a mechanic, in his country, claimed trial for the charge after it was read out in Thai before Magistrate Nurshahida Abdul Rahim.

He was charged with possessing 460 litres of diesel, which was stored in four drums, and 570 litres of petrol, stored in five drum drums, without a licence at Jalan Kampung Kolam, Kampung Kolam, Padang Besar at about 9am last March 7.

The charge, under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122) and punishable under Section 22 (1) of the same law, provides a fine of up to RM1 million or imprisonment for not more than three years or both, upon conviction.

The court did not allow him bail and set April 15 for mention.

The prosecuting officer from the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, Razali Mamat prosecuted, while Apisit was unrepresented. — Bernama