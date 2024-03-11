KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — A Cabinet memorandum is being prepared to help determine the direction of an efficient and inclusive public transport system in Johor Baru, the Economic Affairs Ministry said.

The ministry said this in a written reply posted on the Parliament’s website today, stating that any decision relating to the public transport system that will be implemented in Johor Baru will be based on informed decisions, taking into consideration several factors, including service level, vehicle capacity and cost of investment.

“This is the ensure the optimum use of resources to solve traffic congestion in Johor Baru,” the ministry said, adding that consideration for any development project would be based on priorities and its necessity.

It will take into consideration the project’s feasibility and viability to support the availability of sustainable public transport in the long-term.

The ministry was replying a question from Tan Hong Pin (PH-Bakri) who wished to know whether the ministry would continue with the Bus Rapid Transit project or change to develop the Johor Baru Light Rail Transit, and what considerations were included in the development of public transport systems. — Bernama