KUALA LUMPUR, March 10— The Ministry of Defence, in partnership with the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT), has initiated a National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) savings programme for primary one pupils who are the children of military personnel, to commence this year.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin announced that the Madani Education Savings (SPM) programme entails contributions being deposited into the National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN) accounts of 9,355 primary one pupils for the 2024 school session, totalling RM467,750.

Mohamed Khaled also announced a government allocation of RM15 million through the Ministry of Education for the maintenance and upgrading of school facilities within military compounds.

He highlighted that this allocation would benefit 29 primary and secondary schools, including a Mara Science Junior College, located within military bases nationwide.

“These initiatives are pursued with the conviction that prioritising well-being and ensuring quality education should be the main focus of the ministry’s agenda,” he emphasised.

“Personnel who consistently stand ready and loyal, risking their lives for the nation, should not bear the burden of contemplating their own welfare and that of their families,” he stated during his address at the Annual Parade of the Royal Military College (RMC) Cadets at Camp Perdana Sungai Besi here today.

Also present were the Ministry of Defence secretary-general, Datuk Seri Isham Ishak; Chief of Defence Forces, Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman; Army Chief, Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddean Jantan; Air Force Chief, Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan, and Navy deputy chief, Vice Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain.

Mohamed Khaled emphasised that these initiatives can assist personnel in performing their duties effectively while enhancing the welfare and education ecosystem within the armed forces.

A total of 219 RMC students completed their Form Five for the 2023 academic session under this programme.

He noted that the government allocates approximately RM21 million annually, covering allowances for officers, teachers, and staff, as well as funding expenses over the two-year duration at RMC, amounting to RM27,000 for the welfare of each individual. — Bernama