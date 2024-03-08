GEORGE TOWN, March 8 — Police detained a foreign man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl at a supermarket in Kompleks Bukit Jambul yesterday.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Razlam Abd Hamid said the suspect, in his 30s, is believed to be Nepalese and did not have a valid travel document.

He said the incident occurred at about 6.50pm when the girl and her mother were queuing up at a checkout counter.

“The suspect suddenly approached her and rubbed himself against the victim’s back.

“In response to the disturbing incident, the victim’s mother immediately alerted nearby members of the public who subsequently assaulted the suspect,” he said here today.

Razlam said the suspect, who tried to escape, was caught by members of the public in the rear vicinity of a nearby supermarket before being handed over to the police.

He said the suspect, who sustained injuries to his face, was taken to Penang Hospital for treatment.

“The suspect has been remanded for three days to assist in the investigation under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017,” he added. — Bernama