KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Police detained 5,041 individuals for various drug related offences and seized drugs worth more than RM 324,000 under Op Tapis Khas 2 throughout the country from Monday till yesterday.

Bukit Aman Narcotic Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said the arrests were made at 3,727 locations throughout the country, including at Felda, Felcra settlements, peoples housing projects (PPR) and fishing villages under the supervision of 2,340 police officers.

“A total of 5,352 individuals were screened during the Op and 5,041 individuals aged between 14 and 80 were detained for various offences.

“From the total 497 were drug peddlers or traffickers, including a civil servant and a student while 2,855 are drug addicts including four civil servants, 186 who were on the wanted list for drug related offences and 1,503 for other offences,” he said in a statement today.

Khaw added that throughout the Op, various types of drugs were seized, including 2.6 kilogram (kg) of heroin, syabu 2.6 kg, ketamin 0.4 kg, ganja (1.1 kg), erimin pills 5 (0.4 kg), ecstacy powder 7.1 kg, ketum leaves 20.9 kg and 625 litres of ketum juice.

He added that police also seized items and cash worth RM870,039 comprising RM110,440 cash, vehicles (RM595,500), jewellery (RM163,599) and a watch worth RM500.

Khaw urged members of the public with information about illegal activities in their areas, especially drug related activities, to contact the JSJN hotline at 012-208 7222. — Bernama

