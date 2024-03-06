SHAH ALAM, March 6 — A telecommunications company chief executive officer (CEO) plead not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to two counts of fraud related to the awarding of a RM47.25 million contract three years ago.

Mohd Razain Hashim, 45, CEO of RD Comm & Network (M) Sdn Bhd is charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code for defrauding a construction company chief operations officer by convincing him to believe that the accused could award the RM47.25 million Project Of Engineering Services For Maxis Installation And Fixed Monopole New Site Project Peninsular Malaysia 250 Units Foundation of Pole to the company.

It induced the victim to bank in RM150,000 and RM100,000 online to RD Comm & Network’s Maybank account at the Taman Putra Maybank branch in Ampang, Selangor on April 29 and May 3, 2021.

Judge Datuk Anita Harun set bail at RM100,000 with one surety and allowed the accused to pay RM20,000 today and the remaining RM80,000 on March 11, as well as instructed the accused to report to the nearest Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office every month.

Case mention is set for April 24, and MACC prosecuting officer Mohd Aliff Shaharuzaman is acting for the prosecution, while lawyer T Harpal Singh is the accused’s counsel.

An arrest warrant had been previously issued against Mohd Razain after he failed to show up at court on February 28. — Bernama

