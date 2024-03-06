IPOH, March 6 — The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) is ready to organise Ramadan Rahmah Bazaars for the entire holy month in Perak.

Perak KPDN director Datuk Kamalluddin Ismail said they were waiting for official instructions from the ministry regarding the organisation of the bazaars.

“At the state level we are ready to organise the bazaars, which will benefit the people, especially those with low-incomes, and we will fix all previous weaknesses, including the locations and ensure they have the potential to attract visitors,” he said at a media conference after launching the 2024 Perak state level Back to School Ihsan Rahmah sale programme at Mydin Meru Supermarket here today.

The Ramadan Rahmah Bazaars, launched on March 27 last year, was an initiative introduced by the KPDN under the Payung Rahmah programme aimed to offer food at affordable prices and help reduce the financial burden of the people.

In a separate development, the Kelantan KPDN inspected 15 business premises and issued 15 product information confirmation notices relating to 45 business services under Ops Kesan since March 1, following the increased service tax from six per cent to eight per cent, its Kelantan director Azman Ismail said.

The services included beauty centres, driving schools and self-care centres, he said at a media conference at the KPDN storage complex in Bachok, Kelantan today, adding that businesses would need to provide feedback within four days about the adjustment in prices of goods and services made at the premises.

“The feedback is needed so that we can assess if the adjustments made by businesses are in line and does not violate the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011,” he said.

Ops Kesan 2024 that began on March 1 is aimed to monitor the effects of the recent hike in service tax. — Bernama