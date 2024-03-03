MARAN, March 3 — The Rahmah Sales received 9.2 million visitors in its 6,870 programmes held nationwide last year.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Fuziah Salleh said the programme implemented involved 222 parliamentary and 600 State Legislative Assembly constituencies.

“Out of that number (6,870 programmes), 3,053 PJRs (Rahmah Sales programmes) were held inside the premises, 685 PJRs were held outdoor and 3,132 involve the Mobile Rahmah Sales Programmes.

“For this year, we aim to continuously hold PJR with a minimum of twice a month for each parliamentary constituency, but it is not impossible to do more than twice if the response is positive,” she told the media after a walkabout session at the Pahang Rahmah Madani Sales Carnival at Dataran Anjung Pusat Bandar Jengka, here today.

Fuziah said this year’s Rahmah Sales programme, was also enlivened with the Back To School Rahmah Sales from March 2 to 3 in every parliamentary constituency across the country which offered school supplies at 10 to 30 per cent cheaper.

For the state of Pahang, she said the state KPDN had held 486 Rahmah Sales programmes in all Parliamentary and state constituencies, of which 230 were indoor, 29 outdoor while 227 were mobile programmes last year.

“From January 1 to February 29 this year, a total of 56 PJRs were held, 16 PJRs were held indoor with 40 mobile PJRs,” she said. — Bernama