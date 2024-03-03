ARAU, March 3 — The Rahmah Sales Programme (PJR) in Perlis for this year recorded a total sales value of RM595,521, from 18 programmes held thus far, as of February.

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Perlis branch director Norazah Jaapar said that the sales have benefited 15,748 consumers.

“Alhamdulillah, we have conducted 18 Rahmah Sales throughout Perlis thus far, and for this year, we aim to organise a total of 172 sales,” she said when met by Bernama at the Madani Rahmah Sales at the East Wind Festival, also known as ‘Pesta Angin Timur’ (PAT 2024), here today.

She said that KPDN allocated RM2.34 million for the organisation of PJR in Perlis this year.

“I hope that Rahmah sales will be able to ease the cost of consumer spending in Perlis. The Rahmah Sales programme at PAT 2024 has been well received, with an estimated 3,000 people attending, both yesterday and today, from 10am to 6pm.

She also suggested that the public follow the Perlis KPDN Facebook page from time to time to get information about PJR in the state.

Meanwhile, a visitor from Alor Setar, Kedah, Hashimah Mat Saad, 32, said that she took the opportunity to buy necessities at a cheap price at the Rahmah Sale while attending PAT 2024 with her family.

“I came to the Pantai Timur Festival with my family, as this is my village even though I live in Alor Setar. I saw there was a Rahmah Sale, so I decided to buy necessities as the prices are cheap,” she said.

Echoing her sentiment is Rashid Ahmad, 53, from Tambun Tulang, who said that he came to the Rahmah Sale to buy necessities, while taking his family to PAT 2024.

“Alhamdulillah, I saw there was a PJR here and I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to shop here, because I often went to a similar sale in other areas. As I brought my family here for sightseeing, I might as well shop for rice and cooking oil,” he said. — Bernama