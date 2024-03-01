IPOH, March 1 — A sexagenarian who sustained severe burns in a fire involving two vehicles, at a residential area in Taman Utama Bercham here, on Wednesday (Feb 28), has succumbed to his injuries.

Perak police chief, Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, said that the 64-year-old victim, who suffered 90 per cent burns, was confirmed dead at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here, at 6.52pm yesterday.

He said that the 57-year-old female victim, who suffered 70 per cent burns, was still being treated at the HRPB Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He added that the police have taken samples from a burnt car and a motorcycle, in addition to waiting for a report from the fire department to find out the cause of the fire.

“We have also recorded the statements of four witnesses, and we have identified the burning vehicles, which were registered in the name of the female victim’s daughter,” he told reporters, after attending the Perak police chief’s monthly assembly here today.

On Feb 28, Ipoh district police chief, Asst Comm Yahaya Hassan, reportedly said that the police received a distress call at 10.18am from the public, informing that a car and a motorcycle were on fire together with the two victims outside a house in Bercham.

He said that the case is being investigated under section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, Mohd Yusri said that the Perak police have so far not received any reports related to the case of a man claiming to be a Moroccan national, known among his followers as ‘Mawla Mohamed Amin al-Hassani’.

On Feb 21, Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, said that the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) was monitoring the activities of the man, who claimed Moroccan heritage and asserted himself as the 38th descendant of Prophet Muhammad Prophet Muhammad SAW.

Also, in his speech during the assembly today, Mohd Yusri said that, from Jan 1 to yesterday (Feb 29), Perak police recorded a total of 346 investigation papers for various fraud criminal cases, a drop of 158 cases compared with the same period in 2023.

“Specifically for online fraud crimes, Perak PDRM recorded 325 investigation papers, a drop of 148 cases, compared with the same period in 2023,” he said. — Bernama