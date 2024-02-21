KUCHING, Feb 21 ― The late Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud was the architect of a united and modern Sarawak, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah said Taib, who was the chief minister of Sarawak for three decades between 1981 and 2014, was instrumental in propelling the growth of the state.

“Tun Pehin Sri was truly a great master planner and architect of a modern, united and progressive Sarawak. He indeed played a very important role in governing and in driving the success of our state.”

On the political front, Uggah said Taib had propagated politics of mutual respect, collaboration and co-operation in a diverse society.

“In politics, Tun Pehin Sri commendably succeeded in leading Sarawak through politics of mutual respect, collaboration and co-operation amongst the multi-racial and multi-religious people of Sarawak, thereby securing the harmony and unity we enjoy here today.”

The deputy premier said the passing of Taib represented a great loss to all Sarawakians and the country.

“His vision, will power and total commitment to modernise and develop Sarawak into what it is today will not be forgotten,” said Uggah.

He also extended his deepest condolences to the family of Taib. ― Borneo Post