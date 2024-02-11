KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Lawyer Nik Elin Zurina Nik Abdul Rashid who recently won in her challenge against the state of Kelantan over the latter’s lack of jurisdiction to enact laws, confirmed that she is a member of Muafakat Nasional (MN).

Nik Elin also admitted that she is a member of Umno, and had previously backed its splinter Parti Melayu Semangat 46, but underlined that she is not a politician.

“The MN president himself invited me to join. Upon reviewing their website, it emphasises unity, love, and the pursuit of freedom and justice, which I believe is beneficial for Malaysia,” she told the daily New Straits Times in its podcast.

“I am not a politician, but I am affiliated with whichever political parties that seem okay,” she reportedly added, referring to her political party membership.

The lawyer was responding to claims by numerous parties on her membership in MN, including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who asserted that two days ago.

She also clarified that no political party had backed the constitutional challenge but was solely the effort of herself, her daughter Tengku Yasmin Natasha Tengku Abdul Rahman and their team of lawyers.

Nik Elin and her daughter challenged the constitutionality and validity of 18 provisions under the Kelantan Shariah Criminal Code (l) Enactment 2019, claiming that the Kelantan State Legislature does not have the power to enact laws on these offences because there are federal laws covering the same.

The Federal Court decided in their favour on Friday and declared that 18 provisions of Kelantan’s Shariah Criminal Code (I) Enactment 2019 were invalid, as the Kelantan state legislative assembly had overstepped its powers or had no powers to make such laws.

Following the win, Nik Elin said the Federal Court’s ruling on the constitutionality of several provisions under the Kelantan Shariah criminal enactment is a testament to the Federal Constitution as the supreme law of the nation.

Acknowledging the court’s ruling, Nik Elin said her challenge had nothing to do with Islamic doctrines but rather the competency of state legislative assemblies as determined by the Federal Court.