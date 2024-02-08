PUTRAJAYA, Feb 8 ― The nasal inhaler or “Energy Stick”, which is being actively promoted through social media, supposedly to give energy and reinvigoration to users, is not a registered product, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan.

He said monitoring and enforcement actions will be carried out against those caught selling the product.

Checks on e-commerce platforms such as Shopee and Lazada by the Ministry of Health (MoH) found advertisements and sales of the product by local and foreign sellers, he said in a statement here today.

He said the Health Ministry, through the Pharmaceutical Enforcement Division, will take appropriate enforcement action, to ensure that advertisements of the product are taken down.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said the sale of unregistered health products violates Regulation 7(1)(a), Drugs and Cosmetics Control Regulations 1984.

He said anyone found guilty of the offence could be fined a maximum of RM 25,000 or imprisoned not more than three years or both for the first offence and fined not more than RM50,000 or imprisoned up to five years or both for subsequent offences.

For companies, the fine is up to RM50,000 for the first offence and a maximum of RM100,000 for subsequent offences.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said consumers should check for the hologram sticker and product registration number (MAL) before buying any health product.

The product registration status can be checked by visiting the website at the “Product Status” section or by calling the National Pharmacy Call Center at 1-800-88-6722. ― Bernama