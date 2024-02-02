KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — The two key prosecution witnesses in the corruption case involving the former political secretary to Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu were charged in the Sessions Court here today with giving conflicting evidence during questioning by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the trial.

Siblings, Ahmad Hisham Mohd Tajuddin, 54, and Zainudin Abdul Majid, 53, pleaded not guilty after all the charges were read out to them before Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali.

Ahmad Hisham, a former company director is charged with four counts of providing inconsistent evidence during the trial involving Mohd Azhar Che Mat Dali, in relation to his statements given to MACC senior assistant superintendent Shamsudin Md Noh.

The accused gave his testimony at the trial before Criminal Sessions Court Judge 8 at Kuala Lumpur Court Complex on May 9 and June 9, 2023 and made his statements at the MACC Headquarters Putrajaya, on November 2, 2022.

Meanwhile, Zainudin was charged with five counts of providing inconsistent evidence in the same trial on March 21 and April 7, 2023, as there were disparities between his testimony during the trial and the statement he provided to Shamsudin on November 4, 2022.

The charges framed under Section 27(2) of the MACC Act 2009, carry a fine of up to RM100,000 or a maximum of 10 years’ imprisonment, or both, if convicted.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutors Muhammad Asraf Mohamed Tahir and Farah Yasmin Salleh proposed bail of RM30,000 each with one surety for all the charges against both accused with the additional conditions that they surrender their passport to the court and report monthly to the MACC office until the case is concluded.

Lawyer Wan Shahrizal Wan Ladin, representing both accused, requested a lower bail, on the grounds that his clients who are unemployed are taking care of their ailing mother and that the offence committed posed no harm to any third party.

The court allowed both accused bail at RM10,000 each with one surety, along with the conditions requested by the prosecution and set February 26 for remention.

On January 12, the Sessions Court here acquitted and discharged Mohd Azhar, 53, of seven charges of receiving and soliciting bribes totalling RM6.48 million from a contractor to help secure projects at the ministry. — Bernama