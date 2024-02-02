SHAH ALAM, Feb 2 — The Selangor government will continue giving assessment tax exemptions for village homeowners who are in need and earn a moderate income, said State Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim.

Ng said to ensure its smooth implementation, the process will begin with the physical issuance of bills at the end of February by each local authority (PBT) to the village homeowners.

“Those meeting the eligibility criteria can apply for exemption from March 1 to May 31, 2024, and the decision of the applications can be checked from September 1.

“The requirements include the applicant is a Malaysian citizen, residing in Selangor and the property to have a built-up area of not more than 2,000 square feet,” Ng said in a statement.

In addition, the household’s monthly income is less than RM5,000 and property owners are allowed to apply for only one account or one house.

Ng added that last year, the state government helped nearly 100,000 village homeowners through the assessment tax exemptions at a cost of RM11.551 million.

“Since the introduction of this initiative, a total of 745,790 housing units have been granted exemptions with an allocation of RM91.498 million,” he said. — Bernama

