KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — All district police chiefs (OCPDs) are urged to monitor the activities of officers and personnel in their respective administrative areas if any of them live a lavish lifestyle, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said.

He said the OCPDs would be held accountable if Bukit Aman detects any of their subordinates living extravagantly beyond their positions and salaries.

“Those who claim or pretend not to know should step down. They are not qualified to be OCPDs and have no standard for holding a commanding post if they are involved and colluding with police officers and personnel living a luxurious lifestyle (due to corruption or other misconduct),” he said.

He made these remarks when delivering his mandate at a special meeting with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) top brass and OCPDs of Peninsular Malaysia at Maktab PDRM Cheras last night.

Razarudin also acknowledged that supervisors play a crucial role in monitoring the activities of their staff to prevent misconduct.

“OCPDs should not just sit in comfortable chairs and wait for the CID chiefs to send money and so on. Just leave,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said all police commissioners, state police chiefs and OCPDs are urged to strengthen Regulation 3C of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 to enhance the quality of service delivery.

He further said that the public closely observes police behaviour through various devices such as mobile phones and dashcams, and as such, the recent occurrence of one or two misconduct cases has impacted public perception.

Therefore, he stressed that individuals engaged in corrupt practices have no place in the PDRM force.

“I urged OCPDs to report disciplinary issues or misconduct by staff to the state police chiefs, and state police chiefs to inform me immediately,” he said. — Bernama