KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The police have yet to receive any information on the two Malaysians currently detained in Guantanamo Bay who confessed to conspiring with an affiliate of the Al-Qaeda terror group in the deadly bombing in Bali, Indonesia two decades ago.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said they had yet to receive any information on the duo.

“At the moment we have no information on them,” he told reporters today.

Malaysians Mohammed Nazir Bin Lep and Mohammed Farik Bin Amin pleaded guilty to conspiring in the 2002 Bali bombings that killed more than 200 people.

The two men appeared in front of a military court at the US naval base in Guantanamo Bay last week in proceedings broadcast via video link to reporters in the United States.

It was reported that the duo could be returned to Malaysia before the end of the year under the plea deal agreed last week.

