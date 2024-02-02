KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas) today announced the full closure of the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (Akleh) and partial closure of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (Suke) tomorrow (February 3) to facilitate the AS International Half Marathon.

Prolintas said that Akleh will be fully closed to traffic from 5pm tomorrow until 2am on February 4 while all entry and exit points of Suke, from Exit 1907 (Persimpangan Tasik Tambahan) to Exit 1914 (Persimpangan Bukit Antarabangsa) will be closed in both directions during the same period.

“Road users are advised to obey the traffic signages and follow the instructions of the traffic police at the location,” it said in a statement.

It added that road users can contact Prolintas Hotline at 1-800-22-8888 or email to [email protected] for further details. — Bernama

