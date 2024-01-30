ALOR SETAR, Jan 30 — Police are gathering information on a foreign tourist’s allegation that he paid RM100 to avoid being taken to a police station and summoned for not wearing a helmet on Langkawi island.

Langkawi district police chief ACP Shariman Ashari said a video of the incident, which went viral on January 29, was believed to have been uploaded on YouTube on November 10 last year.

“Police will not protect any individual involved and will take stern action against them.

“We also urge those with information on the incident to assist police in the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

The one-minute and 45-second video shows the foreign man claiming that he was detained and told he had a choice to either go to the police station or pay RM100 to avoid being summoned. — Bernama

