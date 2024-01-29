KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The number of flood evacuees in Terengganu continues to drop, while being unchanged in Pahang and Johor, with a total of 572 people taking shelter in five temporary relief centres as of 4 this afternoon, compared with 698 people housed in six centres reported at noon.

According to the latest disaster report, issued by the National Disaster Management Agency’s National Disaster Command Centre, the number of evacuees in Terengganu has dropped to 521, from 170 families, still housed in three PPS in Dungun, compared with 647 victims, from 194 families, recorded earlier.

The flood situation in Pahang however remained unchanged, with 22 people, from five families, housed in a relief centre in Rompin, while in Johor 29 people, from nine families, were accommodated in a centre in Kota Tinggi.

It also said that a survey of the situation by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage found that several rivers in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Pahang, Perlis, Sabah, Selangor and Terengganu are still at dangerous levels.

Advertisement

The rivers are Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi (Johor); Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar (Kedah); Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas (Kelantan); Sungai Rompin and Sungai Pahang in Bera and Cameron Highlands (Pahang); and Sungai Arau (Perlis).

Other rivers which have recorded readings at a dangerous level are Sungai Kinabatangan (Sabah); Sungai Klang in Petaling (Selangor); and Sungai Dungun and Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu (Terengganu).

The report also said that 18 roads are closed due to flooding, damaged bridges and landslide incidents, including Jalan Lingkaran Kahang Barat in Kluang, Johor; Lebuhraya Kuantan-Segamat in Pekan, Pahang; and Trolak Selatan in Batang Padang, Perak. — Bernama

Advertisement