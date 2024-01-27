MELAKA, Jan 27 — Members of the public seized the opportunity of today’s Jiwa Madani programme in Kampung Sungai Putat here to register with the Central Database Hub (Padu) system.

Nurariff Luqman Zulkefli, 27, from Bukit Beruang said the setting up of Padu counters at public events facilitated the rakyat to register, particularly those facing difficulties with online registration.

“I tried registering online more than three times but failed due to access issues and unclear photos.

“When I learned that there were Padu registration counters open today, I hoped to resolve the issues I encountered before,” he told Bernama.

He said the initiative to open registration counters on weekends also made registering easier for the public, especially those who work during regular office hours.

Rapeah Md Zin, a 60-year-old resident from Balik Bukit, Kampung Sungai Putat, said the physical counters were truly beneficial for the elderly who are not tech-savvy.

“I don’t know how to register for Padu, and I only learned about this from friends. Thankfully, they informed me that I could come and register today.

“Thanks to the government for simplifying our affairs. Otherwise, I’m afraid I might miss out on government aid or subsidies,” she said.

Meanwhile, Yau Kah Seng, 68, from Taman Seri Songket, Batu Berendam said despite being unable to register due to incomplete documents, he still obtained a lot of information regarding the system from staff on duty.

“Although a bit disappointed that I couldn’t register, I am satisfied to get clear information about Padu. I plan to visit the Padu counter at another programme to complete it later,” he said.

The Jiwa Madani programme was officiated by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil. — Bernama