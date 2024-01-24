KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The number of flood evacuees in Terengganu has increased to 96 people from 31 families as of 4pm today compared with 63 people from 17 families reported this morning.

According to the latest disaster report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency’s National Disaster Command Centre, a total of eight temporary evacuation centres were opened — four in Dungun and two each in Kemaman and Setiu — to accommodate all evacuees.

It also said that a survey of the situation by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage found that several rivers in six states are at dangerous levels — Sungai Muda in Sik, Kedah; Sungai Sarang Buaya in Muar, Johor; Sungai Arau (Perlis); Sungai Kinabatangan (Sabah); Sungai Terengganu (Hulu Terengganu and Setiu) and Sungai Setiu (Terengganu) as well as Sungai Rompin (Pahang).

A total of 17 roads are closed due to flooding, damaged bridges and landslide incidents, including Jalan Kota Baru-Kuala Terengganu in Pasir Puteh, Kelantan, Jalan Petri Jaya in Kota Tinggi, Johor and Jalan Kuala Mentiga-Terapai in Pekan, Pahang.

Meanwhile, Kelantan was again hit by floods when a relief centre was opened in Pasir Puteh following continuous heavy rain since Monday (January 22).

Based on the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana portal, a total of 123 people from 42 families were housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changgai.

According to https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my/ as of 4 this afternoon, Sungai Melor at the Melor Bridge, Bachok was at a warning level by recording a reading of 8.23 metres.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a warning of continuous heavy rain at a severe level in nine localities in Kelantan until tomorrow (January 25).

The affected areas are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai, it said in a statement. — Bernama