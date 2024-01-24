PUTRAJAYA, Jan 24 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has denied former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s claims that it did not investigate allegations raised in the statutory declaration (SD) made by former Bank Negara (BNM) assistant governor Datuk Abdul Murad Khalid against Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

MACC said that based on records, the Commission, then known as the Anti-Corruption Agency (ACA), opened six investigation papers to investigate Anwar following Abdul Murad’s SD issued on October 26, 1999.

“An in-depth, comprehensive and detailed investigation was conducted with the assistance of BNM, both domestically and internationally, including the United Kingdom and Singapore. The results showed no case against Anwar,” MACC said in a statement today.

According to the statement, the six investigation papers were submitted to the Attorney-General’s Office on August 12, 2002, which subsequently decided not to prosecute any party.

“Therefore, MACC would like to emphasise that the claim that the ACA or MACC did not investigate Anwar regarding Abdul Murad’s statutory declaration is entirely untrue, and this matter occurred during Dr Mahathir’s leadership as Prime Minister,” it said.

Recently, Dr Mahathir was reported to have said that the SD made by Abdul Murad in 1999 alleged that Anwar had more than RM3 billion in 20 bank accounts while serving as the Finance Minister. — Bernama

