BATU PAHAT, Jan 23 — The human skeleton found in an abandoned house in Lorong Imam Jailani, Kampung Batu 7, Tongkang Pechah here last Friday has been confirmed to be that of missing single mother Mira Sharmila Samsusah, 32, also known as Bella.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said this was confirmed from a DNA analysis report that police received from the Johor Chemistry Department today.

The DNA analysis showed a biological match between the samples taken from the skeleton and Bella’s older sister and mother, he said.

“Police have contacted the victim’s family to claim her remains from Hospital Sultan Ismail (HSI) in Johor Baru.

Advertisement

“The investigation paper has been submitted to the state prosecution director and instruction has been received to charge one of the suspects in remand under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect would be charged in the Batu Pahat Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Police recovered an incomplete human skeleton from the house after they were led to the place by one of the main suspects in the disappearance of Bella, a single mother of two.

Advertisement

Bella was last seen leaving her house in her boyfriend’s car at 11.50pm on December 14 last year to go to a nearby laundry.

Meanwhile, Bella’s older sister Norisham Samsusah, 36, when contacted, said they would claim Bella’s remains tomorrow for burial at the Banang cemetery here. — Bernama