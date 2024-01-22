KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants the people to continue to support the government’s efforts to bring about changes in governance and its war against corruption.

Anwar said he needs the full support of the people to combat these issues, especially since he is aware that the efforts taken are disliked by certain quarters.

He said some quarters, when talking about the theft of tens of billions of ringgit, believe that those with high positions such as prime minister, finance minister and minister must commensurate with great wealth.

“(They say) why become a prime minister if you don’t become wealthy?”

“This tasteless, rubbish view must be opposed and the responsible ones must not only consist of politicians (but those from) the entire system. All of us must shoulder that responsibility, and that includes me.

“I hope there will be (support)... if there is no political support for this, at least in the issue of governance and the demand for change, I seek the full support of the people,” he said when speaking at the launch of the Global Thinkers Discourse 2024 at Universiti Malaya here today.

Anwar said due to corruption and poor governance, many important needs had to be sacrificed, including the allocation of larger funds for education and addressing the issue of 8,000 school toilets that need repair, with billions being ‘misappropriated’ by certain figures.

As a result of this, the prime minister said the current government, which administers based on the Madani concept, prioritises human-centred development and does not just focus on ‘giant structures’.

“That’s why I say our priority now in the Madani government is not (about) landmarks, not (about) big buildings, that’s what the private sector does.

“Government funds are for cleaning, basic facilities, the best schools and also stalls and eateries used by the majority of the people that (must be) clean and beautiful.

“That is our approach, so I am not willing to compromise when implementing such policies for the well-being of the people,” he said. — Bernama